'He was murdered' - Family of 14-year-old boy who died at St. Peter’s Mission School

14-year-old dies in St.Peter's Mission school

The family of a 14-year-old British national who died at the St.Peter’s Mission School has stated that they suspect foul play in the death of their son.

According to the family head, Nii Nii Quaye Ashale, who spoke to Citi News, the account by the school’s authorities about what happened to their son is a cock and bull story.



“We realised it was a cock-and-bull story indeed, there was no correlation between what we saw and told. The blood stains on the floor were not up to a tin of canned milk. Our grandson and son never fell from any 4th floor. He was murdered outside the school, they brought him back when everybody was asleep, and they just took him to the spot. They spread a pint of his blood around the place.



He believed that the boy was murdered outside the school.



“If the school is a boarding house, and it’s got security, definitely the boy couldn’t have run out of campus, he’s in the custody of the authorities of the school. From what we saw and what they narrated to us that he fell from the 4th floor. And the quantum of blood that was there, clearly, there was an indication that something had transpired,” the livid family head pointed out.



He also refuted claims that the boy engaged in drug peddling.



“We are also waiting on the homicide to tell us. The report that came out from the standard board was that he never took drugs and that he was never poisoned. It all lies when the school authorities said he was high on drugs, and they had to bathe him with cool water and put him to sleep. The drugs that they said might have been the cause of his death are all a lie,” he said.

Authorities of the St. Peter’s Mission School in Ogbojo, Adentan Municipality, are reported to have told the family that the victim fell from the 4th floor of the school’s dormitory on May 15, 2023.



They stated that the boy was immediately rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.



SSD/OGB



