HeFRA, FDA, MoH certify new COVID-19 testing facility

More investments are being channeled into the building of COVID-19 testing facility to enhance convenience in getting tested and support the nation to acquire data to fight the pandemic.

The latest facility which has been built to support the fight against the pandemic is GeneLab, a state-of-the-art COVID-19 PCR testing facility in East Legon.



The facility has been certified by the Health Facility Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Ministry of Health to provide services under strict adherence to guidelines has been added to the accredited facility to offer testing.



The facility managers say their main aim is to put in more effort to support government initiatives geared at breaking the chain of spread.



Currently the rate of new infections being recorded by the Ghana Health Service are around 500 cases per day. This is being recorded from routine surveillance i.e., amongst people who are mostly symptomatic.

Unfortunately, asymptomatic individuals can spread the infection as well, posing a risk to others. Despite the stringent measures for prevention of infection (wearing of mask, social distancing, hand washing techniques), it has been observed that these measures are not strictly followed hence there is still a risk of spread once someone has the infection.



One clear way of preventing the spread of the disease is by identifying a person with the infection and isolating them. This limits the risk of infection to other people and ensures that people with the infection are detected early and treated. Evidence shows that those with mild/moderate disease have a higher rate of recovery, but the outcomes worsen with late detection and treatment of the disease.



The facility which was opened in February, 2021 had a dedication and blessing of the facility on Monday 8th March, jointly done by Rev Father Andrew Campbell and Rev Steve Mensah.