Head Porter gabbed over defilement

File photo

A 21-year-old head Porter has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl at yam market at Agbogboloshie.

Charged with defilement, Muntaru Tanko pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann has admitted Tanko to bail in the sum of GHC 60,000 cedis with three sureties, two of whom are to be justified with any landed property.



Prosecution was ordered to file witness statements and all document they intend to rely on.



The matter has been adjourned to April 13 for Case Management Conference.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said, the complainant is an electrician residing at yam Market, Agbogboloshie, Accra.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim‘s father is the complainant and live together with other relatives while Tanko resides at the Konkomba market in Accra near the complainant’s abode.

Prosecution said police investigations revealed that victim and accused had been a relationship for about two weeks now and the victim normally visits the accused.



He said on March 28, this year, at about 1200 midnight the victim visited Tanko, so the victim’s brother went out to look for her from the accused room.



Prosecution said investigations further revealed that the accused had sexual intercourse with the victim in his room on different occasions and the last incident took place on March 24 this year at about 1930 hours.



He said on March 28, this year a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit where the victim was issued with a medical report form to seek medical attention.



He said when the accused was arrested, he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.