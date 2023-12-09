Headmasters of Berekum, Odomaseman Senior High Schools interdicted

GES logo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken disciplinary action against two additional headteachers for their alleged involvement in the unauthorized sale of items to Form One students.

In separate letters issued by the GES, Mr. Afi Yaw Stephen, the Headmaster of Berekum Senior High School, and Mr. Joseph Jilinjeh Abudu, the Headmaster of Odomaseman Senior High School, have been directed to step aside pending further investigation.



The allegations against them involve the unauthorized sale of items to new students.



Mr. Afi Yaw Stephen is accused of imposing unauthorized fees, such as "Borla fees," "motivation fees," and charges for "lunch bags."



On the other hand, Mr. Joseph Jilinjeh Abudu is facing allegations of charging students GH¢45 for items like hymn books, SRC fees, brown khaki, and other unapproved expenses.



This recent development brings the total number of headteachers interdicted by the GES for charging unapproved fees to four.



The previous individuals facing interdiction are Patience Naki Mensah, the Headmistress of Ghana Senior High School, Koforidua, and Nadia Lartechoe Annan, the Headmistress of O’Reilly Senior High School.

