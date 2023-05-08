Headmistress of OLP Girls SHS appeals for completion of dining hall

The uncompleted dinning hall

Correspondence from Bono Region

The headmistress of Our Lady of Providence Girls’ Senior High School in Kwasibuokrom in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, Sr. Regeenamma Zangiti, has appealed for the completion of an uncompleted dining hall in the school.



The dining hall project which started in 2016 has come to a standstill and as a result of that, management has been forced to use it because the old dining hall could not accommodate the over 1200 students in the school.



Speaking at the grand durbar of the 2023 SRC Week Celebration and Homecoming, Sr. Regeenamma Zantigi disclosed that although the building has been roofed, there are no doors, no windows, and the floor has not been cemented so its timely completion will bring some relief to management.



“A dining hall started in 2016 has stalled with the contractor nowhere to be found so we have been compelled to use it even though there are no windows nor doors because the old dining could not accommodate the students so its timely completion will bring relief to management”, she said.



Appeal for more infrastructure

Sr. Regeenamma Zantigi further bemoaned that although the school is ranked among the best ten Senior High Schools in the country, the school lacks physical infrastructure as out of the 115 staff, only 8 reside on campus, a situation which makes it difficult for them to maintain discipline among the students and attend to emergencies, especially at night.



She lamented that: “It is sad to note that only 6 8 out of the 115 staff reside on campus, a situation which makes it difficult for us to maintain discipline and attend to emergencies”.



She added that, "the school also lacks a bigger bus to convey students and staff to programmes, events, and educational trips which puts a lot of financial stress on management because we are compelled to rely on other sister schools for assistance or go by public transport".



The Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese and the President of Ghana Catholic Bishops'



Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, who was the special guest of honour

disclosed that the vision of the founding founders of the school was to empower young girls and the successes chalked by the school in various disciplines has reaffirmed that vision.



“We established this school, an all-female school in this community to empower the girl child and so today, the successes chalked by Our Lady of Providence Girls SHS in academic as the third best school in Ghana currently as well as other achievements have vindicated our vision as a church”.



Academic achievement



The fortunes of the school have changed tremendously from category C in 2016 to Category A and the 3rd best school in the whole country according to the 2022 WASSCE Report.



The school was also adjudged the best school in the country when the averages for the 2020 and 2021 WASSCE results were analysed.

History of the school



Our Lady of Providence Girl’s SHS was established through the instrumentality of the late Bishop James Kwadwo Owusu together with the able assistance of the religious community of Sisters of Divine Providence on the 19th day of November 1989.



It started with 14 students in a parish church with Sr. Maryene Callen as the first headmistress.