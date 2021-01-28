Headteacher of Kadawaso Presbyterian Primary appeals for furniture

The headteacher requested for PPE and furniture

Mr Frimpong Nkansah, the Headteacher of Kadawaso Presbyterian Primary has appealed to government to provide furniture to the school to enable them to adhere to the safety protocols put in place to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus in the area.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kadawaso in the Atiwa East District, he said it was about time the government provided furniture to schools across the country in the era of COVID-19 for them to adhere to all protocols against the pandemic in the country.



He said the school did not have enough furniture for teachers and students which he said was hindering quality education delivery in the area and expressed worry at the rate at which most of the students who reported to school were not wearing nose masks.

He said their parents could not afford it, pleading that, the government should help provide more of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to enable them to stay safe.



Mr Nkansah, therefore, advised parents in deprived communities to also do their best to ensure that their wards were well protected despite the economic challenges they faced.