Headteacher set to marry on August 6 commits suicide

File photo

38-year-old teacher from Apaaso in the Sekyedumase of Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality has allegedly committed suicide.

Ernest Atta-Kyei, who was previously the assistant headmaster at Sekyedumase SDA basic school before being appointed to Apaaso basic school as headteacher, was discovered hanging in his chamber.



According to Nana Asare Kesse, who was on the scene, Ernest was found hanging in his room, with his sponge used to commit suicide.



The incident he detailed has startled residents and neighbours in the region.



He supposedly took DDT and other deadly liquids but could not die before hanging himself with his sponge.



He further stated that the deceased was planning to marry on August 6, 2023.

It is yet unknown what caused the tragedy.



It has also been revealed that the head teacher had lost Ghc7000 and was concerned about the situation.



The deceased’s father, along with other family members, has come to the area to discuss the situation.



The body has since been deposited at the mortuary, where it will be autopsied.