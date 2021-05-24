Headteacher shot dead at his residence in Cape Coast

Gorman was shot dead by unknown assailants on Saturday

The headteacher of Ansapetu Basic School in the Central Region, Mr Yaw Eyifa Gorman, has been gunned down at his residence in Cape Coast.

The murder happened around 7:45 pm as Mr Gorman parked his car after returning from a census training workshop on Saturday, 22 May 2021.



Nothing was taken from Mr Gorman’s residence.



Neighbours in the area said they thought a tyre had burst after hearing the gunshots but later realised it was a murder incident.

Mr Gorman was hit in the head in his vehicle.



He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.



The police is investigating the matter.