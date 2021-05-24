0
Headteacher shot dead at his residence in Cape Coast

Mon, 24 May 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

The headteacher of Ansapetu Basic School in the Central Region, Mr Yaw Eyifa Gorman, has been gunned down at his residence in Cape Coast.

The murder happened around 7:45 pm as Mr Gorman parked his car after returning from a census training workshop on Saturday, 22 May 2021.

Nothing was taken from Mr Gorman’s residence.

Neighbours in the area said they thought a tyre had burst after hearing the gunshots but later realised it was a murder incident.

Mr Gorman was hit in the head in his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The police is investigating the matter.

