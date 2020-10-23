'Headteachers gagged over Free SHS challenges' – Apaak

MP for Builsa South Dr. Clement Appak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Appak says headteachers of government schools across the country are being gagged over Free SHS challenges.

The minority has continuously criticized the policy saying it has been poorly implemented.



Dr Apaak believes school heads have been intimidated so that they do not voice out the difficulties they face.



He also downplayed the double-track system saying it was a knee-jerk reaction.



The NDC has promised to reform the policy and cancel the double-track system.

Speaking on the weekly review segment of the Morning Starr Friday Dr Apaak reiterated the next NDC government’s plan to enrol private secondary schools onto the policy.



He said “we are saying free SHS is a good policy but poorly implemented. We are also talking about headteachers of schools being intimated so they don’t talk about the challenges with the policy.



“Double-track was an afterthought. It was a knee jerk reaction. It was lack of proper planning and implementation. We said we were going to put the human and physical infrastructure in place before we go fully. But our opponents said when they come to power, they’ll go with the full implementation. So we were never against free SHS. But when they won power, what did we see? They didn’t go fully.”



Dr Apaak hinted that the NDC had already started the policy of expanding existing senior high schools, involving private schools and ending double-track.”