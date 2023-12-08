Headteachers of O'Reilly and Ghana Senior High School interdicted

O'Reilly Senior High School, signpost

The headteachers of O'Reilly Senior High School and Ghana Senior High School have been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) over alleged unauthorized activities.

Two separate letters, dated 6th and 7th December 2023, were issued by the Regional Education Offices of Greater Accra and Eastern Region to the respective headmistresses.



The headmistress of O'Reilly SHS, Nadia Lartechoe Annan, has been directed to step aside pending an investigation into the unauthorized collection of money as part of the admission process.



The letter, dated 6th December 2023, cites the violation of the school's Code of Conduct.



“It has come to the notice of Management, the Collection of Unauthorized Monies at O'Reilly Senior High School as part of the admission process based on the above and as the Code of Conduct stipulates, you are to step aside for investigation to be conducted,” part of the letter read.



The letter instructed her to hand over all school property to the Municipal Director of Education, Ledzokuku, who will assume oversight responsibility during her absence.



In a separate incident, the headmistress of Ghana Senior High School, Patience Naki Mensah, has also been asked to step aside with effect from 7th December 2023.

This follows allegations of the unauthorized sale of ceremonial cloth, tracksuits, and other items to Form One students reporting to the school.



The letter, dated 7th December 2023, emphasizes the need for further investigation into the alleged sale of items.



“It has come to the notice of Management of Ghana Education Service that, there is an unauthorised sale of the following items to the Form One students reporting to school: GH¢200, GH¢250.



“You are therefore, being asked to step aside with effect from 7th December, 2023 for further investigation to be conducted into the allegation.”



