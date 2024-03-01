Heal Komfo Anokye: Renovation works on wards at KATH taking shape

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited KATH to inspect the renovation works

Renovation works at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) under the Heal Komfo Anokye Project are now taking shape, and this follows the full completion of works on the leaking roofs of the facility, which is currently undergoing comprehensive renovation and modernization.

This came to light after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, embarked on an inspection of the project on Thursday, February 29, 2024.



The inspection, according to the office of Manhyia Palace, was to enable the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom to get firsthand information on the project.



The Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Professor Addai Mensah, and the Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, Sammy Adu Boakye, led the Asantehene to inspect the unit and also briefed him on the progress of work.



Sammy Adu Boakye, in an interview with Otec News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the inspection, said the Asantehene was pleased with the progress of work.



He revealed that the hospital, which leaked any time there was rain, no longer leaked due to the renovation exercise by the Asantehene.



"One of the major problems with KATH is the fact that some of the roofs could leak for two weeks any time it rained. Now we are happy to inform you that there were no leakages during the last rain we experienced," he said.

He disclosed that the project, which is in phases, has seen the demolition of A4 and A5 wards while waiting for the installation of the necessary equipment.



Heal KATH Project:



In November 2023, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, launched a fundraising drive aimed at mobilising $10 million for the renovation of the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The initiative, which seeks to comprehensively renovate the 70-year-old facility, will serve as one of the legacy projects of the Asantehene as he marks 25 years since ascending the golden stool.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said he could not look away as the only health facility in the Kingdom deteriorated.



Following the launch, companies and well-meaning Ghanaians donated to the course leading to the commencement of work at the hospital.