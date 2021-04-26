Heal and Chill partners some selected pubs to embark on sexual and gender-based violence campaign

The visual campaign consists of witty, interesting, awareness stickers placed at strategic points

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

As part of Heal and Chill Foundation’s activities to mark April, popularly known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month around the world, Heal and Chill Foundation has partnered with Bloombar, Level Up, The Republic Bar, Zen Garden, and Two Concept stores; Elle Lokko and The Shop Accra on a visual campaign to educate the general public on Sexual consent.

As issues of sexual and gender-based violence keep rising and affecting everyone, especially girls and Women, Heal and Chill foundation saw the need for this visual campaign to sensitise the public on the importance of basic consent to issues on sexual assault such as rape, catcalling, and victim-blaming.



The visual campaign consists of witty, interesting, awareness stickers placed at strategic points of these companies that remind people of Sexual Assault.



The founder, Christy Ukata who is also known as a media personality, took to her Instagram page to express gratitude to the selected pubs for joining hands in educating the public who visited their premises.

She also mentioned how nice it was to see the owners of these places understand the need to educate the general public on SGBV.



Heal and Chill was founded on Sept 19, 2020, and it’s a community of survivors who want to help other survivors in taking steps towards healing while educating the general public on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.



