Health News

Health Director calls for cooperation during polio vaccination exercise

The three-day polio vaccination exercise was by the Municipal Health Director for Wassa Amenfi

Felicia Amissah, the Municipal Health Director for Wassa Amenfi East, has appealed to the public to cooperate with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) during the three-day polio vaccination exercise.

She said the first round of vaccination would run from September 10 to 13, 2020 while the second is slated for October 8 to 11, 2020.



Madam Amissah, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wassa Akropong, said the exercise would target children under five years, especially children born day zero to 4 years and 11 months.



According to the Municipal Health Director, the community volunteers and health personnel would move from house to house for the immunization exercise.

She encouraged parents, caregivers and the public, who may not be at home during the visit of the health officers, to go to the nearest health facility to receive the vaccine.



She assured the citizenry that the vaccines are safe, adding that the country had conducted polio vaccination for several years.



She said her outfit needed the support of the citizenry to ensure that children within the Municipality were protected against poliomyelitis.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.