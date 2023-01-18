0
Menu
News

Health Minister Agyeman-Manu admits NHIS is in four months arrears to providers

Kwaku Agyeman Manu Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, says the NHIS has only four months of outstanding debt to clear with healthcare providers across the country. He said this when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee.

His submission triggered the Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams to enquire about the law and regulation that guide the payment of funds to providers.

According to Mr. Agyeman-Manu, the payment process takes three months, but the Deputy CEO of the NHIS, Francis Owusu was unable to confirm this.

This necessitated the Minister to withdraw his earlier submission promising to look again at the payment policy.

The sitting revealed several unearned salaries in many health facilities including Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Officials of the hospital told the Committee that it was working to recover those monies, but the Chairman, James Klutse Avedzie did not accept their explanation, saying that the Management of Korle Bu must pay the money.

Mr. Avedzie said the numerous procurement breaches that occurred at the Ministry call for prosecution and referred the same to the Attorney General’s Department.

But the Health Minister pleaded with the Chairman to temper justice with mercy.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report