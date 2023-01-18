Health Minister Agyeman-Manu admits NHIS is in four months arrears to providers

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, says the NHIS has only four months of outstanding debt to clear with healthcare providers across the country. He said this when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee.

His submission triggered the Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams to enquire about the law and regulation that guide the payment of funds to providers.



According to Mr. Agyeman-Manu, the payment process takes three months, but the Deputy CEO of the NHIS, Francis Owusu was unable to confirm this.



This necessitated the Minister to withdraw his earlier submission promising to look again at the payment policy.



The sitting revealed several unearned salaries in many health facilities including Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Officials of the hospital told the Committee that it was working to recover those monies, but the Chairman, James Klutse Avedzie did not accept their explanation, saying that the Management of Korle Bu must pay the money.



Mr. Avedzie said the numerous procurement breaches that occurred at the Ministry call for prosecution and referred the same to the Attorney General’s Department.



But the Health Minister pleaded with the Chairman to temper justice with mercy.