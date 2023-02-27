2
Menu
News

Health Minister, Jean Mensa to appear before parliament this week

Jean Mensa Electoral Commission DeclarationDay 20201.jpeg Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu is scheduled to appear before the house in parliament, to apprise members about steps being taken to address the shortage of Childhood vaccines in the country on Wednesday, March 2023.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, and the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Kenneth Attafuah, are also expected to appear before Parliament on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, to brief the House on the commission’s proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI).

Six ministers are also scheduled to appear before the house to respond to questions, which include urgent and oral questions.

The ministers expected to also appear are the Minister for Youth and Sports, Minister for Finance, Minister for Works and Housing, Minister for Interior Minister, Minister for Roads and Highways and Minister for Health.

The ministers will respond to over 45 questions during the week.

The president is also expected to deliver the State of the nation address on Wednesday, March 8 2023, in accordance with Article 67 of the constitution.

YNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race