Health Minister cuts sod for €71m, 40-bed Okere District Hospital

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu cutting sod for commencement of work

The Minister for Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has cut the sod for the construction of a new district Hospital at Adukrom in the Okere District of the Eastern Region to improve healthcare delivery for the people.

An amount of €71,500,000 from Erste Group Bank AG and ?eská Spo?itelna a.s., has been secured towards the construction and equipping of the 40-bed facility together with eleven others which will comprise of 12-units of 2-bedroom semi-detached accommodation for hospital workers.



The deal is covered by an export credit guarantee of €8,612,931.3 from the EGAP of the Czech Republic.



The Okere project is part of twelve hospital projects with other beneficiary communities being Jumapo, Kwabeng, Nkwatia, Achiase, Suame, Drobonso, Sabronum, Manso Nkwanta, Twedie, Mim, and Kpone Katamanso.



The projects will be constructed by VAMED Engineering GmbH and are expected to be completed in 24 months.



The community hospital as a beneficiary facility will be equipped with an Out-Patient Department with the requisite consulting rooms, Public Health Department a theatre, and wards.



The health minister said the Akufo-Addo government, being committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and being mindful of bringing primary health care services to the doorstep of communities and individuals, has moved to fulfill its commitment to improving the health status of all residents in the country through improving health care infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country.

The structure, according to Mr. Agyemang-Manu forms part of a broad strategy of improving geographical access to health care thereby impacting the reduction of the burden of maternal and child health morbidity and mortality.



The minister maintains that the government is contributing a lot to ensuring equitable access to health care and urged all partners at stake in the construction of the project to work assiduously, to ensure that the project is delivered on time with value for the investment.



Other hospital projects



The health minister also disclosed that the government is commencing the construction of 18 Hospital projects in 2020 with completion periods ranging between 24 and 36 months depending on the complexity of the projects while the government will fully complete and operationalize 12 hospital facilities before the close of this year.



Works, he also indicated, has also started in earnest on the retooling and re-equipping of the 4 Health facilities in the Eastern Region.



Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey who represented the Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor said it was refreshing that the Eastern Region would have 8 out of the 88 new district hospitals promised by the President.

The deputy minister noted that though Okere remains a relatively new district, it was becoming one with an ever-increasing demand for a good health delivery system.



He said it was important to note that the project demonstrated the collaboration between the government and nananom and assured the health minister that the Regional Coordinating Council would monitor and ensure that the project is completed on time.



On his part, Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Botwe said the Okere district hospital project was a fulfillment of the President’s promise to build 88 district hospitals to bring healthcare delivery close to the people including the people of Okere.



“One issue which had been dear to the hearts of the chiefs was for the people of this area to have their district. Nana Addo promised to make this possible and truly, he has honoured his promise,” said the legislator as he expressed confidence in the contractors to complete the project on schedule.



He said the Okere district, three years into its creation, has seen unprecedented development by President Akuffo Addo with a district assembly building to show for it.



He listed a number of developmental projects including the construction of the Amanfrom-Tinkong, Asaman to Tinkong, Aseseeso to Agomeda major roads as well as town roads in the district as ample evidence of ongoing infrastructural projects in Okere.

Acting Nifahene and Akuapem Werepemhene, Nana Ogyeahohor Kwame Henaku II said the newly created Okere District was fortunate to witness such an “unbelievable, unprecedented development” just three years into the creation of the district.



Describing the Akuffo Addo administration as a “good government,” the chief said naysayers who said the government was doing nothing did not know what they were talking about urged the populace to support the leadership of the government.



He called on the people to own the project and “not allow others to come to destroy it.”



Nana Ogyeahohor Kwame Henaku II also gave the firm assurance that the people of Okere would cooperate with the contractors for the successful execution of the project.



Osuodumgya Nana Otutu Ababio V who is the Adukromhene, expressed his utmost appreciation to the government for giving the people of Okere a separate district that would facilitate development.



He also praised the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Dan Botwe for fulfilling all campaign promises made to the people.

He thanked all chiefs in the Akuapem Traditional Area for cooperating for the project, adding that this aptly showed the unity of the chiefs in the area.



He commended the District Chief Executive for the area, Mr. Daniel Kenneth, and thanked the contractor and engineer for their resolve to give the people value for money.

