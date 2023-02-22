2
Health Minister donates medical items to the University of Energy and Natural Resources

Agyeman Manu 4.jfif The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: k Peprah

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has presented medical devices and equipment to the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

The items, which include sets of examination cough, electrocardiograph (EG) and EG paper, examination lamp, flow splitter, hemoglobin meters, ICU beds and nebulizer set are to be used to stock the Dormaa campus clinic of the university.

Other devices include oxygen concentrators, oxygen prong, side cabinet, fibrillator, oxygen supply tubes, patient monitors, pulse oximeters, medical refrigerator, digital sphygmomanometer stethoscope, and sets of link chairs.

The rest are a coloured television set, infrared thermometers, pieces of venturi masks, vital sign monitors, ward screen wheelchair, wall clock and foldable beds.

The Health Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central constituency in the Bono region said he together with the MP for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, and the MP for Sunyani East, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh made the items available.

As a new campus, the health minister said he and his colleagues were working hard to facilitate the growth and development of the Dormaa campus of the university.

He said through his instrumentality, access roads in the Dormaa campus were captured under the Dormaa-Ahenkro town roads project, saying construction work would begin very soon to facelift the university.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) Elvis Asare-Bediako, expressed appreciation to the three MPs for their continuous support in helping to achieve the vision of the university and making it a world class institution.

He said the university was doing everything possible to develop its various campuses and appealed for support towards infrastructural development.

Asare-Bediako said the institution would climax its 10th anniversary celebration on April 1, this year with a grand durbar, and called on everybody to support to make the event a success.

The Dean of Geo-Sciences, Emmanuel Arhin also thanked the MPs for the gesture, saying the items would well position the university to provide quality healthcare for both lecturers and students at the campus.

