Health Minister inaugurates Cape Coast Hospital board

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health (MoH) on Tuesday inaugurated the board of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) charging them to prioritize client service delivery in their quest to govern the facility.

The 11-member board is chaired by Nana Ehhunaborim Prah Agyensaim VI, Traditional Chief; others are Mr Ofosu Asamoah, Legal practitioner; Dr Kwabena Opoku-Adusei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kintampo College of Health; and Mr Alberta Amissah Rockson, President, Ghana Physiotherapy Association.



The rest are; Mrs Delese Afia Amoako Mimi Darko, CEO, Food and Drugs Authority; Mrs Philomina Adjoa Nyarkoa Woolley, Deputy Registrar Nurses and Midwives Council; Dr Akwasi Anyanful, a Researcher; Dr Nancy Innocentia Ebu Enyan, Dean, School of Nursing Cape Coast University College; Mr Caxton Oduro-Donkor; and Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, CEO, CCTH.



Speaking at the inauguration in Accra, the Health Minister said this would make the facility much attractive to patients to experience quality service delivery, care, and attention.



He said the newly constituted 11-member board had a range of professionals and opinion leaders with a great wealth of experience in the health sector, business, finance, and other fields to improve the hospital’s service delivery.

He said the welfare and allowances of employees should not be downplayed in their oversight responsibilities as board members of the Teaching Hospital to motivate them to take good care of patients they encountered.



He said as part of good stewardship, it was equally important to work hard to improve on the facility’s Internally Generated Fund and have surpluses in their annual budget to channel into developmental projects of the hospital, support government, and solve some internal challenges faced by the hospital.



Mr Agyeman Manu, tasked them to ensure that suppliers of consumables to the facility were handled professionally to make sure the facility was always well resourced to give good services to its clientele.