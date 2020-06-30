General News

Health Minister inspects health facilities and project sites

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health, on Monday, went on an inspection visit to some health facilities and project sites in the Greater Accra Region, to ascertain the progress of work.

The facilities visited included; the Shai Osudoku District Hospital and a new Centre for Disease Control (CDC) project both at Dodowa; the Pantang and Ga East District Hospital projects, and another facility at the 37 Military Hospital, which were all part of the efforts made by the government to expand treatment and isolation centres to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.



The CDCs, were also to enhance Ghana’s capacity in both researches and in the management of infectious diseases, by expanding laboratory testing and other studies such as COVID-19, to complement the country’s existing capacities.



Mr Agyeman-Manu after the tour of the facilities, expressed satisfaction at the level of commitment of all the health workers towards the provision of care to patients who tested positive for COVID-19, and also the construction workers at various project sites, whose hard work he said, yielded progress to ensure their completion within schedule.



He said since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had been working hard to expand quarantine, isolation and treatment facilities across the country, to accommodate the sick and provide quality healthcare for those who urgently needed them.



The Health Minister indicated that the focus of government was to provide each region with at least a small, medium or large facility to manage the disease, while scientists worked around the clock to develop a vaccine to treat the virus.

Mr Agyeman-Manu, however, said the CDC project at Dodowa, was funded by the Government, and it was set to refurbish the old health Centre and convert it into a 40-bed capacity with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with other ultramodern provisions, while the similar 100-bed bed facility being developed at the Ga East District Hospital by the private sector, from their COVID-19 funds raised, was facilitated by the Ghana Medical Association.



He said with the Pantang project, the Ministry was currently converting part of an existing building of the Ghana Health Service into a 55-bed capacity isolation centre, which the contractor said would be completed within the next eight weeks, while a partnership had been entered with the Electricity Company of Ghana to complete the other part for use as a treatment centre for COVID-19.



At the Ga East District Hospital, the Minister fraternised with the health workers, assuring them of the effort being made by the government to appreciate their commitment and ensure their safety by providing them with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) among other things.



He urged them to continue to be companionate to their patients and do their best to save every life that was placed into their hands.



Mr Agyeman-Manu appreciated the work done at the Debrah Ward at the 37 Military Hospital which was also a newly constructed 27-bed treatment centre with several ultramodern fittings, and said these were among the many investments that the government had promised to deliver to Ghanaians, saying other similar projects were being undertaken in other regions across the country.

He, however, advised the public to be responsible for their own health and safety by observing all the hygiene protocols, while ensuring that the mandatory wearing of face masks and observing social distancing of about a metre in public and crowded areas become part of their daily routine to win the battle against the virus.



The Health Minister further assured Ghanaians that the government would continue to sustain all the measures to chase after the virus to find the cases, test, isolate and treat, but advised that early reporting to health facilities when experiencing any of the signs and symptoms could save lives and also prevent the spread of the disease.



Dr Kennedy Brightson, the Medical Superintendent of the Shai Osudoku District Hospital, told the Minister that although the main wards of the facility was closed to the public since some of its staff tested positive to COVID-19, but specialized services and Antenatal Care services were still being provided.



Dr Jastice Yankson, the General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, conducted the Minister round the new facility under construction at both the Ga East District Hospital and the Pantang Project, while Mr Richard Ankukumah, the Project Manager at the 37 Military Hospital did the explanation of the work done so far.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.