Politics

Health Minister still has coronavirus in his blood - Brogya Genfi doubts recovery

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, Brogya Genfi says he doubts if the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has fully recovered from Coronavirus.

He claimed on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that the Minister still carries the virus yet has been discharged from the hospital.



“He still has the virus in his blood,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang.



Health Minister tested positive for COVID-19



Mr. Agyeman-Manu was receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after contracting COVID-19.



Agyeman-Manu discharged from the hospital

The Minister of Health, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, has been discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was receiving treatment.



The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah disclosed that he had spoken to Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and he told him he was currently responding to treatment at home.



“He [Agyeman-Manu] is not physically sick but he is taking the medication he has been given and he is responding to treatment,” he said.





