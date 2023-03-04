1
Menu
News

Health Minister to brief Parliament on vaccines shortage

Kwaku Agyemang Manu 750x406 Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Health Minister, is scheduled to brief Parliament on Thursday, March 7, on steps being taken to address the shortage of childhood vaccines in the country.

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, said this in his presentation of the Business Statement of the House for the week ending Friday, March 10.

The Deputy Majority Leader said in the ensuing week, 32 ministers were expected to attend upon the House to answer questions.

Of the 32 questions, there would be four urgent questions and 28 oral ones.

He appealed to the House’s committees with referrals to expedite work on same for the consideration of the House.

Afenyo-Markin said the President, in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, was scheduled to deliver a Message on the State of the Nation to Parliament on March 8.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: