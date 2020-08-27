General News

Health Ministry lauds support of a 15-year-old

The donation was recieved by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

The Ministry of Health has lauded a 15-year-old Rudra Raj Singh of the Lincoln Community School for donating over a 1000 Medaase FDA approved heritage nose masks to the vulnerable through the Health ministry.

In an event to mark the 4th donation to the ministry, the Deputy Minister of Health was present to receive the gesture and to show appreciation on behalf of the ministry.



In a letter of appreciation handed to the young philanthropist, the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye said the donation will go a long way in saving lives in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Previous donations have already been channeled to support some frontline workers in the COVID-19 treatment centers across the country.



The minister added that some of the FDA approved nose masks have already been donated to some security officials, commercial drivers as well as the vulnerable and is in need of more to cover the entire country.

He noted that the number of active cases has reduced which calls for more strict vigilance ad adherence to safety protocols to contain the pandemic hence stressed the importance of donations such as these. He urged Rudra Raj Singh to continue showing such benevolence in the fight against COVID-19.



The young philanthropist has been diligent and consistent in the fight against COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out in Ghana and has promised to do more. He also added that now more than ever he is committed to support the fight to maintain the encouraging efforts being made against the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged for more support from well-meaning Ghanaians.

Source: Ministry of Health

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.