Health Service Workers Union elects Central Regional Executives

The new executives being sworn in

The Central Regional branch of the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) on Thursday, nominated and affirmed twenty-one regional executive committee members to steer its affairs in the next four years.

However, two vacant positions of Chairpersons for Finance and Youth were contested and won by Mr Lawrence Kumi Asomah and Mr Michael Obeng-Yeboah respectively.



The Union, chaired by Mr Joseph Emmanuel Anowie, is mandated to work to ensure transformation, accountability and transparency.



Other members are Musah Andrew, the First Vice-Chairperson, Rita Darko, the second Vice-Chairperson, Vincent Bart-Plange, the first Trustee, Philipina Mensah, the second Trustee, Lawrence Kumi and John Boaku, Finance Committee, Cynthia Asamoah, welfare Committee and Cecilia Akyeampong, National Executive Council.



The Women's Committee includes Gifty Quaye, Chairperson, Lawrence Essam, Vice-Chairperson, Hannah Abena Awusi, Secretary, Matilda Godfred, Assistant Secretary, Joice Odoi Anning, first Trustee, Dela Alice Osei, the second Trustee.



The Youth Committee is made up of Tony Prince Lokko, Vice-Chairperson, Nafiz Essel Secretary, Nana Osei Richard, Assistant Secretary, Grace Amonoo and Donne Kwame Okyere as the 1st and 2nd 2nd Trustee.

Addressing the delegates in Cape Coast, Mr Zakaria Mohammed, National Chairman of HSWU, expressed appreciation to the former regional executives for their innovation in steering the affairs of the Union.



He appealed to the new executives and members to support the Union and disengage from acts that would breed confusion, rancour and acrimony among the members.



The National Chairman praised the former Regional Executives for transparency and accountability.



He said the Union planned to organize and recruit all paramedics and other health workers into a formidable organization with members getting job satisfaction to deepen industrial harmony for a better health care delivery.



That he noted formed part of the mission to organize, protect, defend and educate all members to secure better conditions of service and job security through negotiations, collective bargaining and social dialogue to enhance productivity.

He charged Ghanaians to take the preparations towards pension seriously to reduce the burden on their children and family members.



He said it was important for workers to plan and save towards retirement to be able to enjoy comfortable lives and minimize the burden on their children and family members.



Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah, Deputy General Secretary of HSWU, thanked members for remaining committed to duty, especially in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak.



He lauded the government's incentive support such as tax holiday, insurance, allowance rebate, among others to the health workers.



On the Union's achievements, he said the increase of Regional budgetary allowance for an office administrator and the vision to secure land banks for infrastructural development and HSWU Fund to support members.

Mr Frank Nukunu, Assistant Secretary for Central Regional Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association (GRNMA), was happy with the peaceful co-existence between the HSWU and the GRNMA.



He said the values of professionalism, teamwork, discipline, quality service, integrity, and innovation had held the group together.



Such principles should be encouraged and sustained to guide every health professional to discharge their assigned duties effectively and efficiently.



Mr Joseph Emmanuel Anowie, the Regional Council Chairperson, on behalf of the new executives, thanked the members for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to do more to transform the union.

