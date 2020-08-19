Health News

Health essential to the well-being of the nation - First Lady

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has noted that the Rebecca Foundation has focused a lot of attention and resources to help improve the health sector because health is central to the well-being of the nation.

"This is the reason why the foundation since 2017 has partnered the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service to make health services more accessible to Ghanaians especially, women and children", Mrs Akufo-Addo said.



She noted that Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) only complement what the government does, adding that the NPP government has invested enormously in the health sector, building and rehabilitating existing facilities, especially in deprived communities.



According to Mrs Akufo-Addo, the Rebecca Foundation in complementing the government’s efforts has ensured that their services are felt in all 16 regions of the country, including a Phototherapy machine to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and carried out health outreaches and surgeries all over the country.



Additionally, the foundation has distributed ambulances and renovated and equipped health facilities such as the Seduase CHPS compound, Abamkrom health centre and the Osu government maternity home.

Mrs Akufo-Addo made these statements when her Foundation donated detergents and hospital supplies to the Mfantseman Municipal Hospital.



The First Lady observed that the foundation has also provided Personal Protective Equipment to the contract tracing team to help fight the coronavirus.



According to her, two of their biggest projects are the construction of the ultra-modern Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Maternity Neonatal Intensive Care and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Korle Bu and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals respectively.

