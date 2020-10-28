'Health facilities are safe, don’t stay home because of coronavirus' – Dr. Tinkorang to Ghanaians

Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang is the Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services

The Ghana Health Service has urged the public not to hesitate in seeking medical care in various health facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, who made the call, said data available to the Regional Health Directorate (RHD) showed a reduction in health indicators, which could be attributed to the outbreak of coronavirus.



Speaking at a meeting to discuss the roles of stakeholders, he said people with other medical conditions have refused to attend hospitals for proper healthcare.



This, he said, could have a dire consequence on the health of citizens.



Dr. Tinkorang said the reduction in Out Patients Department (OPD) and other critical services such as immunization and antenatal care is worrying and stressed the need for all stakeholders to put their shoulders to the wheel to reverse the trend.

“Let us begin to discuss how to address this issue as stakeholders to improve access to services in our health facilities,” Dr Tinkorang appealed.



He also bemoaned the blatant disregard for the safety protocols in public places, thereby cautioning that the fight against the virus is not over.



However, the meeting which was organized by the RHD with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) was attended by representatives from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Information Service Department (ISD), Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Non-Governmental Organisation in Health, the clergy and the media.