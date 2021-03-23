Health sector will soon be digitized – Health Minister

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has said health facilities in the country will soon go paperless.

He noted that the digitization of the sector will speed up the service delivery as the database of patients could be accessed by any hospital the patient visits some other time.



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu mentioned this when he launched the digital platform of the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.



In his presentation, he pointed out that this project will take full force by the end of the year.

The health minister announced that “Before the end of the year and I will say maybe soon, you will see efforts to get the health sector digitized. Health delivery systems are going to do better. Patients will have only one folder no matter where they are. If they [patients] are moving from Sunyani Regional Hospital to Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, they do not have to carry their folder. Their data and records will be saved and monitored by a doctor.”



The Ministry of Health has already launched a national E-Health project and bio-Surveillance system to link public hospitals and clinics to a common database.



The purpose of the e-health system is to end the back and forth in the movement of folders across departments in hospitals.