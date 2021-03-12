Health workers at Tamale Teaching Hospital to protest against ‘protocol’ vaccine administration

Health workers at the Tamale Teaching Hospital will be embarking on industrial action on March 12 to register their displeasure over the vaccination process.
According to a statement issued to the effect, they cannot fathom why health workers in the region have not been vaccinated yet but people who are not frontline health workers are been vaccinated in other parts of the country.
Also, they claim that the government after sweet talking through the President has refused to pay them the 50% basic salary promised them in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and although they have made several efforts to get paid, the government has paid a deaf ears to their calls.
The health workers in the hospital claim no health worker there has received the insurance package promised them hence leaves much to be desired of the President who failed fulfill his promises to frontline worker.
They say they have been demoralized by the failure on the part of the government and until their demands are met, they withdraw their services.
