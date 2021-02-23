Health workers in Accra, Kumasi will first receive coronavirus vaccines - Okoe-Boye

Coronavirus vaccine

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has rolled out government's plan for the COVID-19 vaccination beginning next week.

Ghana will from Monday, March 1 begin administering the COVID-19 vaccines.



A total of 350,000 vaccines are expected to arrive to start the vaccination process.



According to the Program Manager for the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Kwame Amponsa-Akyianu, the exercise will continue till October this year.



Expounding on the vaccination exercise, Dr. Okoe Boye says the first batch of people to receive the vaccines are health workers at hotspots in the country.

He disclosed the vaccination will be issued first in Greater Accra and Kumasi in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions respectively followed by other Regions.



"When you look at the rollout plan, the first people we're targeting are the health workers at the hotspots. Although the disease is prevalent in entire Ghana, there are three/four Regions whose numbers are always high; that's Greater Accra, Kumasi (Ashanti Region) and Western," he told sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



He added that over 49,000 vaccinators and volunteers have been targeted to assist in the vaccination exercise.



''We're targeting training over 12471 vaccinators and 37000 volunteers. These are all people who will be trained to assist in the vaccination'', he said.