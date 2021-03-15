Health workers refusing posting to Oti region – Health Director

File photo: Health workers have rejected posting to health facilities in the region

The Oti regional directorate of the Ghana Health Service has bemoaned the increasing state of health workers rejecting posting to health facilities in the region.

According to the Regional Director, Dr. Osei Kuffour Afreh only one out of eleven doctors posted into the region in 2020 reported for duty.



The situation according to the directorate is one of the major challenges that is negatively affecting healthcare delivery in the region.



Dr. Osei Kuffour Afreh was speaking during a two-day annual performance review by the Oti health directorate held on Tuesday 9th and Wednesday 10th March 2020.



He said, “Many people are always looking for jobs and so we blame the government for not getting jobs but once the jobs are created, now people come with choices and I think it’s becoming a big headache for us because I mean, many would choose to work in the Oti region but once you invite them to come for an interview, unfortunately, you don’t see them again.”

“What is more worrying is that those who are already here seek transfer to move elsewhere and that’s worrying. For instance, in 2020 out of the 11 doctors posted into the region, only one had reported to duty,” he added.



The Oti regional health directorate became operational in May 2020 following the creation of the region in 2018.



Currently, the region has 204 health facilities comprising 4 hospitals, 32 health centers, 160 CHPS Compounds, 2 Private facilities, and 6 CHAG facilities. The region also has 1 Nursing and Midwifery Training College.



While there are plans to upgrade some facilities to meet the health needs of residents in the region, the region is also faced with many other challenges.