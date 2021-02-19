Health workers, students, teachers, media will start the vaccination from March – Dr Achianu

Health Workers to receive first batch of vaccines

The Ministry of Health says it is working with an initial target of 20million Ghanaians who will receive vaccination once the rollout plan for the vaccination starts.

Explaining the rollout plan, Dr Kwame Amponsah Achiano, Programme Manager at the Expanded Programme on Immunization Centre of the Ghana Health Service has indicated that the vaccine will be ready by March 2021 and the process is going to be in batches.



“The vision is to vaccinate the entire population but for now the initial target based on the safety profile of the vaccines we are targeting approximately 20 million persons and these persons are health workers. This is based on segmentation, persons with an underlying health condition, security personnel, other essential service providers, persons above 60years, students of a secondary and tertiary institution, Teachers at all levels, MDAs, media and everyone at all levels,” he said.

He further stated that “we are going to use a mixed bag of delivery strategies, we will use static, that’s where we will use fixed clinics, already existing hospitals both public and private and we are also going to do a lot of outreach services depending on the area because there will also be mobile clinics”.