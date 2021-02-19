Health workers threaten to boycott coronavirus burials

Twelve others, who have died of the disease, are yet to be buried

Workers at the Environmental Health Unit of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly are calling on government to extend incentives packages to them in the COVID-19 pandemic fight.

According to them, they are ready to boycott the burial of persons who have died of COVID-19 should government fail to adhere to their call.



The Unit believes that their duties require them to be part of frontline works as they go through psychological stress and risks in the fight against COVID-19.



The government in April announced tax exemption for all health workers, an insurance cover and an extra 50 per cent of basic salary for all frontline health workers during the pandemic but the Environmental Health Unit of the Cape Coast say they are yet to receive these packages as promised.



In an interview with Daily Graphic, the Unit Officer, Iddrisu Shaani said, "the workers at the unit are certainly frontline workers, and it is important that welfare packages promised frontline workers are extended to them.".

The unit has so far buried 25 persons from the health facilities recording the youngest being a nine-month old baby, while the oldest was 73 years old.



“So far, we have buried 25 persons who have succumbed to COVID-19 in Cape Coast, the youngest of which was nine months old, and every burial is a risk," Mr Shaani said.