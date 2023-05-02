0
Heaps of filth engulf Kumasi Central Business District

CBD Filth Some residents say they are unhappy with the filth

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

Some residents in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, are fuming in anger after waking to up to be greeted by heaps of filth in the Central Business District of Kumasi.

OTEC News’ Jacob Agyenim Boateng who reported from the city said heaps of garbage were seen in almost every corner of the city and have been left unclean for over 24 hours.

Some passersby who were visibly agitated by the scene chastised managers of the city for sleeping on their mandated duty.

Piles of refuse according to some traders in the CBD of Kumasi have become a common sight at the Kejetia, Dr. Mensah, Central Market, and some parts of Adum.

Several food vendors have invaded spots and doing business, amidst stench discharged from the unsanitary conditions.

Most of the residents who witnessed the situation blamed officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for failing to come out with pragmatic measures to deal with the poor sanitary conditions in the area.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA, Henrietta Aboagye said their environmental department tasked to clean the city had a technical challenge

She explained that a team of sanitation workers have been deployed to immediately clean the city.

