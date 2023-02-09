4
Heartless Ofori-Atta happy about suffering of Ghanaians – Jaman North MP

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com

Member of Parliament for Jaman North, Fred Ahenkwah, has said President Akufo-Addo is not bold to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta despite messing up the economy.

The freshman MP said the economic downturn in the country has affected almost everyone except financial engineers who are benefitting from dubious government deals.

Speaking on Dwaboase on TV XYZ Wednesday morning, Ahenkwah noted that the hardship which is as a result of the “incompetence of Ken Ofori-Atta” has rendered poor people more poorer and yet his cousin, President Nana Akufo-Addo has failed to fire him.

According to him, Ken Ofori-Atta is happy about the hardship being battled by millions of Ghanaians in the country.

“I am telling you that a person closer to Ken Ofori-Atta becomes happy when Ghanaians are complaining of the hardship,” the MP told host Prince Minkah.

