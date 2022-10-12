0
Hearts of Oak beat Gap Soccer Academy 6-0 in friendly match

Hearts Of Oak 098909898 Accra Hearts of Oak

Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated lower Division side Gap Soccer Academy 6-0 earlier today in a friendly match.

The Phobians ran riot over their opponents as Isaac Mensah scored a brace in the match.

Striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Gideon Asante, Fatawu Mohammed and Samuel Inkoom also scored a goal each in the match.

The game served as a preparatory match for Hearts of Oak ahead of their return leg against Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup on October 16, 2022.

Real Bamako defeated Hearts of Oak 3-0 in the first leg in Mali after putting up a good performance against the Ghanaian side.

Hearts of Oak will have to win by a four-goal margin to progress to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Last year, Hearts of Oak were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup in the playoffs after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Algeria’s JS Saoura.

The Ghanaian FA Cup Champions won the maiden edition of the tournament in 2004.

