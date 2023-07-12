Heated debate in parliament over leaked tape exposing plot against IGP

Ghana's parliament

Parliament witnessed a heated debate as both the minority and majority members addressed concerns regarding a leaked audio revealing a plot by some top officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Ghana Police Service to displace the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, ahead of the 2024 elections.

In parliament, the Deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Kofi Buah, raised the leaked tape as a matter of urgent public importance. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into those involved and the authenticity of the tape, as it had implications for national security.



“Mr. Speaker I rise to make a made a statement under Order 72 to raise a matter of urgent public importance that has to do with the leaked tape making rounds, Mr speaker it has gone to the main stream media and as I stated the minister himself has confirmed it that yesterday he was ambushed and forced speak to the issues.



“Mr. Speaker let me state that the reason why it is important is that it borders on two very important cases; a critical institution which is the police service and the head which is the IGP and the stability of our country,” he said.



The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, objected to Buah's statement, clarifying that he did not confirm the leaked audio. He stated that he had denied any plans to sack the IGP and expressed satisfaction with his performance.



Ambrose Dery emphasized the importance of an orderly process for addressing the issue.



“Mr Speaker, the honourable member started by quoting me allegedly for as having confirmed; I confirmed nothing. I haven’t confirmed anything, I made it clear that there was not going to be any sacking of the IGP and I was satisfied with his job. I have not confirmed anything and that is why we should go by our orderly manner, if you like bring an urgent question.”



James Agalga, the ranking member of the defense committee, stressed that the focus should be on the conspiracy to undermine the sovereign will of the people in the upcoming 2024 elections, as revealed in the leaked audio.

He called for a thorough investigation by Parliament to address this matter.



“…the real issue embedded in the leaked audio has been brushed aside. Mr. Speaker the real issue we should engage the attention of this house and Ghanaians is the conspiracy to undermine the sovereign will of the people of this country in the upcoming election 2024. In the audio it was very clear. The voices stated categorically that if this current IGP remains at post, then the current NPP government should consider the upcoming election 2024 lost.



“So, what does that tell you? It simply means that attempts are being made to dislodge the current IGP so that they can have an IGP who is a client.



“These are matters that need to be thoroughly investigated Mr. Speaker and so when the minority deputy leader made the statement, I think he was spot on as what he's seeking to achieve is to get this house to totally investigate the matter,” James Agalga added.



Member of Parliament, Patrick Yaw Boamah emphasized that no IGP or serving military officer could determine the outcome of an election in the country.



He sought to clarify any misconceptions regarding the influence of the IGP on electoral results.



“Mr Speaker let me put it on record that, no IGP, no serving military officer can determine an election in the country.”

Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, on his part, highlighted the primary duty of the President and the Minister of Interior to ensure the safety and security of citizens.



He emphasized the importance of conducting a forensic audit into the leaked tape to establish its contents and preserve the professional integrity of the IGP. Iddrisu also advocated for the establishment of an independent police commission to address any misconduct by the police.



“The primary duty and the responsibility of the president and by extension, the minister of interior is the safety and security of its citizen which is vested right in the hands of the IGP.



“We want to preserve this democracy, this house must take interest in conducting a thorough forensic audit into the leaked tape in order to establish what is contained in that tape and more importantly to preserve the professional integrity of the IGP,” Haruna continued.



Dan Botwe, Member of Parliament of Okere constituency also said that the house should not create the impression that the conduct or misconduct of the IGP determines the outcome of an election.



Eric Opoku, Member of parliament for Asunafo South Constituency added his voice by stating that the content of the leaked tape is “ a clear indication of people plotting to undermine the democracy of the country”.



Eric Opoku, Member of Parliament for Asunafo South Constituency, also expressed concern over the content of the leaked tape, describing it as a clear indication of a plot to undermine the country's democracy.

He called for the prosecution of those involved, drawing parallels to the violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and the potential influence of the police on elections.



Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery reiterated his commitment to investigating any information that could threaten the peace and security in the country.



He stated that investigating social media leakages regarding security concerns was acceptable.



Ambrose Dery clarified that the government had no plans to remove the IGP and was determined to maintain peace until 2024.



“Let me state clearly that as Minister for interior It is my duty to make sure that there is peace and security in the country and therefore investigating any piece of information, I have no problem with it in principle. What was being done in this house was trying to link allegation has not investigated to election and I said no that is not it.



“I have no difficulty in investigating the tape, but I need to put it in context and number one; the government is committed to free and fair election 2024.



“The government has no plan to sack IGP and we are saying that nothing will be allowed to disturb the peace from now to 2024. So Mr. Speaker to investigate the leaked stuff I have no problem with it but provided you are not linking in the way they (minority) are doing it.

“So, in principle to investigate social media leakages as far as it concerns security, I have no problem with it," Ambrose noted.



Speaker Alban Bagbin conclusively ruled that the Deputy Minority leader should submit the terms of the proposed statement in writing, which would guide the direction of the investigation or inquiry by the appropriate committee.



“Going by the standing orders, I have to give proper direction as to the nature, the type of investigation and so going by the same standard order 72, the last sentences, the terms of any side proposed statement shall first be submitted to Mr. Speaker. So I will urge the maker of the urgent statement to submit in writing the terms of the proposed statement which he just gave us notice. This will guide me to give the direction as to how the investigation or inquiry will be conducted by the appropriate committee of the house. And so, as I read, that statement must be submitted in writing to me to assist me perform my duties,” Alban Bagbin concluded.



YNA/WA