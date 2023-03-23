Heated exchanges as parliament suspends sitting over consideration of Akufo-Addo nominees

Ghana's parliament

Parliament's sitting has been suspended following some heated exchanges just before the debate on the report of the committee on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominations for some ministerial positions.

However, as the report was presented before the plenary, the minority argued that they had not seen the report until today and demanded for some time to go through the report.



Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, Edward Bawa, Cletus Avoka, and Kwame Governs were among Minority MPs to argue for ample time to go through the over 60-page document.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on the other hand, opposed to the request of the minority and asked the Speaker to proceed with the report.



The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, upon listening to both sides of the house, ruled that the house should be suspended for ten minutes. This he extended to 15 minutes after.

Before the suspension, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, moved the motion for the debate of the report but there was nobody from the minority to second the said motion.



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin eventually seconded the motion.



The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, then asked the Speaker to allow them suspend sitting in order for the house to have a joint caucus meeting.



YNA/WA