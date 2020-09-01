General News

Heated exchanges at PAC over GNPC allocations to Okyenhene, Rebecca Foundation, et al

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

There has been some heated exchanges at the Public Accounts Committee(PAC) sittings on Tuesday, over the GNPC’s allocations to Okyehene, EOCO, Rebecca Foundation and others.

During today’s sitting, Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George asked why board of GNPC had to directly approve over 5 million cedis to be paid to the above mentioned individuals and entities without routing it through the GNPC foundation.



Board Secretary, Matilda Ohene who was present struggled to answer the questions raised resulting in a follow up from Chairman for the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi.



This was however greeted with disdain from deputy ranking member for the committee, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru.



The development brought proceedings to an abrupt end.



Dissipating Ghana’s Oil money

There was public backlash against GNPC over the payment of GH¢5.42 million as sponsorships and donations to Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori-Panin, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and others by the institution.



The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, a consumer advocacy group in November, 2019 waded into the matter and called on President Nana Akufo-Addo, to, as a matter of urgency, initiate investigations into the processes leading to what it described as wanton dissipation of the taxpayers’ monies by the country’s national oil company, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



The call came in the wake of an internal memo which revealed how the corporation approved the said amount for sponsorship package for some institutions including the 20th anniversary celebration of the Okyenhene and Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation, a foundation owned by Ghana’s First Lady.



Leaked Memo



The General Manager-in-charge of Sustainability at GNPC, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuarko, who justified the approval of the sponsorship package at the time said, the GH¢120, 000.00 to First Lady’s Rebecca Foundation, the US1.8 million dollars for the celebration of Okyenhene’s 20th Anniversary, GH¢50, 000 to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), US$30, 000 to Ghana Boxing Association, including a GH¢400,000 towards the preparations of the Damba Festival, were not new as they are in line with GNPC’s vision.

