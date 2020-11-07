Heavy Police presence at Adaklu-Helekpe Farmers day celebrations

File Photo: Ghana Police Service

There was a heavy Police presence, the majority of them armed, at the Adaklu-Helekpe venue of the 36th Adaklu District Farmer's Day Celebration.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that Police picked up intelligence that suspected members of the Western Togoland Secessionist Group were planning to stage a demonstration on the day.



Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Alex Yeboah, in charge of Ho Municipal Police Command, told the GNA that the Police were there to quell any activities of any group that might want to disrupt the farmer's day event.



Meanwhile, three women and one women's group were among 13 farmers and a group that were adjudged winners in the district.



Mr Promise Hey, a 30-year-old Senior High School leaver from Adaklu Hlihave, was adjudged the overall district best farmer.



He took home one tricycle, six cutlasses, one radio set, one plastic bowl, four pairs of wellington boots, one knapsack sprayer and a certificate as his prize.



Mr John Kofi Ali Aziedu, Assemblyman for Torda, was adjudged the first runner up while Samuel Atormy Dorfe, Adaklu constituency NDC Chairman, got the second runner up spot. They each received a motorbike and other items.

Other winners on the day were Mr Israel Agbesi Ayim from Adaklu Hehekpe, who was adjudged the best physically challenged farmer, Madam Delight Sesi, best district youth farmer, Madam Janet Adzo Ladzo, the best enterprising female farmer, Madam Vivian Kubi, best climate-smart farmer and Agbeyeye women's group, who were adjudged the best farmer-based organisation.



They were all given four cutlasses, a radio set, one plastic bowl, six pairs of wellington boots, one knapsack sprayer, seven bars of key soap and a certificate.



Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, Adaklu District Chief Executive, in his address, noted that post-harvest issues affected both quality and quantity, culminating in low productivity with a direct adverse effect on agribusiness development.



He said the Assembly, in collaboration with some non-governmental organisations, was therefore working with 25 women farmer groups in the district to help them add value to their farm products for export. Mr Francis Seglah, the Adaklu District Director of Agriculture, suggested that a ten-year agricultural development plan be prepared for the district.



He said the plan when prepared and implemented the district would become the food basket of the region.



This year's celebration was on the theme: "Agribusiness development under covid-19: Opportunities and Challenges."