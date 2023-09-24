Heavy downpour causes chaotic traffic situation along Kasoa-Bortianor-Old barrier road

The city of Accra is once again facing the dire consequences of perennial flooding, as chaotic scenes of heavy vehicular traffic along the Kasoa-Bortianor-Old Barrier Road are being witnessed after the 4-hour downpour on September 22, 2023.

The aftermath of the rain has left commuters to grapple with severe disruptions to their daily routines.



The flood caused after the rain covered major parts of the road, rendering it impassable for vehicles at both ends and resulting in extensive traffic congestion.



Commuters found themselves stuck in gridlock for extended periods, leading to frustration and delays in reaching their destinations.



GhanaWeb TV captured some of these distressing scenes along the road.



NW/KPE



