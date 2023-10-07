Heavy-duty trucks banned from using the Doli bridge

File photo

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has banned heavy-duty vehicle drivers from using the Doli Bridge near Bole in the Savannah Region.

On September 17, 2023, a strong downpour collapsed the bridge that connects the Upper West Region to Ghana’s southern region.



After visiting the broken bridge on September 19, 2023, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, announced that temporary repairs would be done.



But after the temporary bridge repairs, an accident involving an articulated truck closed the road again on Thursday.



This made it impossible for vehicles and people to use the bridge.

Following the latest development, the Ministry has banned articulated trucks from using the bridge.



Public Relations Officer for the Roads Ministry, Nasir Ahmed Yartey, in an interview revealed that the temporal repairs done were to allow only buses and smaller vehicles to access the bridge.



“We are calling on heavy-duty drivers not to use that section of the road. They should still use the diverted route that we created on the road, and the Regional Minister for the Savannah Region issued a press release asking the police to implement these directives to make sure that no heavy-duty vehicle crosses that section of the road, because it is very important that heavy-duty vehicles don’t use that section of the road,” he said.



“In the meantime, the contractor is on site mobilizing to make sure that the construction of the main bridge is done in earnest and is finished in good time so that the road can be permanently reinstated. But as we do that, it is going to take some time because it is concrete work that we are going to do.”