3
Menu
News

Heavy police presence in Buipe following chaos

Security Police Soldiers File photo

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is currently a heavy security presence in Buipe in the Savanna Region following some disturbances in the area.

The military and police presence comes after some persons stormed the police station and the palace of the Buipewura to demand the release of eight people who were arrested.

During the protest, an individual was injured when police fired a warning shot to disperse the protestors.

He has however been taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to citinews.com, eight persons were arrested for the alleged involvement in razing down some houses belonging to some Fulanis in protest against the enskinment of a Fulani as a chief of Mande.

The Secretary of Buipewura Jinapor II, Neripewura Abubakari Kitson Panfia, said measures have been put in place to restore calm.

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation