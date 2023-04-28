Heavy rainstorm renders Kworli residents homeless, destroy properties

Some of the affected homes

More than 300 residents in Kworli, a farming community in the Zabzugu District of the Northern Region, have been rendered homeless following a heavy rainstorm that hit the area on Wednesday.

The heavy rainstorm destroyed properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis belonging to the affected people in the community.



High-tension electricity poles, cables belonging to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) were destroyed by the rainstorm.



Other items destroyed were houses, school buildings, farm inputs, mosques and some parts of the chief’s palace.



Some of the residents who managed to salvage their properties from being carried away by rain waters have relocated to other communities for safety.



Mr. Afa Adam Mahama, a resident of the community, told the Ghanaian Times in an interview that the rainstorm had destroyed all his belongings.

He said that more than 50 houses had been destroyed by the rainstorm, displacing hundreds of people.



“Many of the affected people were forced by that circumstance to stay with other community members,” he stated.



He explained that the affected families were in tears because they did not know where to lay their heads.



“Our properties currently as we speak are outside and we do not know where to keep them,” he said.



Mr. Mahama added that harvested crops had also been destroyed by the rainstorm and, therefore, appealing to the authorities, philanthropists, individuals and NGOs to come to their rescue.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Zabzugu, Mr. Ahmed Abubakari Adarkwa, told Ghanaian Times in an interview that his district’s NADMO Director had given a full report on the incident.



“I have asked my District office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to take data of the affected houses for their needs to be addressed accordingly,” he said.



Mr. Adarkwa said the assembly would liaise with the affected families to make sure they receive the needed support.



The DCE added that the assembly was also working assiduously to get them aid as soon as possible.