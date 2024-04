The storm that occurred on April 5, 2024, ripped off the roof of the school.

A heavy rain storm has left Chiraa Methodist Junior School in a deplorable state.

It also destroyed several other teaching and learning materials.

Other facilities at the school were also destroyed.



Residents in the area have appealed to authorities to come to the aid of the school and help restore the affected facilities.