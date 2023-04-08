Heavy traffic in Kwahu as scores of Ghanaians troop in to celebrate Easter

Revelers arriving at Kwahu

Easter, just as every other religious festival, is noted strongly among practitioners of the Christian faith as a period for the commemoration of the death, burial and resurrection of their savior, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Easter, in Ghana has become somewhat a divided festival, thus for the Christians and the Traditional people of Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The people of the Kwahu Traditional Area, celebrate Easter as a big traditional festival just as Christians in Ghana and across the globe.



Every year, people throng in from all walks of life both the diaspora and locally to attend and celebrate the Easter festival in Kwahu.



Undoubtedly, one is bound to face no judgment or whatsoever when he says, the people of Kwahu have made the festival very popular in Ghana.



This year’s festival promises to be a very memorable one.

Our cameras are in Kwahu to catch a glimpse of the atmosphere and euphoria of the Kwahu as the festival is clouding its way into being.



A slow pace of vehicular movement with long queues was notable.



Market women who travelled from long distances are in to sell their products. They are full of high expectations of raking in sales at the market and during the festivities.



Our Cameras also captured the multiplicity of people trooping into the town as well as the vehicular traffic.





There is however heavy presence of the Ghana Police Service Personnel in the region, all in a bid to keep lives and property safe.



Our Cameras caught buses and vans carrying friendly looking Policemen ready to ensure that everyone and everything is protected.



The icing on the cake for this year’s Kwahu Easter celebration is the New Patriotic Party’s Health Walk which will be staged on Saturday, April 8 2023.







