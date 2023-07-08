Heavy traffic on Accra-Tema Motorway following road crash

If you have used the Accra-Tema Motorway on the morning of Saturday, July 8, 2023, or intend to do so this morning, you should know that there is a heavy traffic situation on that stretch.

The situation, which has been prompted by a road crash, has been reported by SIKAOFFICIAL on Twitter.



In the 38 seconds-long video, some first responders from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are seen trying to cordon off a portion of the road on the Tema-Accra stretch of the Motorway.



Some residents and passersby are also seen standing on the edges and in the island of the road, close to what appears to be one of the bridges on the road.



The video also shows a fire tender stationed on that side of the road, close to a white vehicle that has been mangled beyond recognition.

It is, however, unclear if there were any casualties in the crash, and whether or not it was a solo road crash or if it involved other cars.



This morning, there is heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the Motorway as a result of a gruesome accident involving a tanker that crashed and fell off a bridge. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that any survivors will be found from this incident. Commuters are strongly… pic.twitter.com/ZzuhTMAVec — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) July 8, 2023

