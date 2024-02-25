Height of hypocrisy - Amidu blasts Akomea over Kwetey's 'attack' on Bawumia

Martin Amidu, former Special Prosecutor

Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor has waded into recent commentary on use of tribal invectives in front-line politics.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary's labelling of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as a disgrace to northerners has triggered harsh reactions, especially from the opposition.



In speaking to the issue, a key member of the Bawumia for President 2024 campaign, Nana Akomea, blasted Kwetey's rhetoric and described it as misplaced especially because his party's candidate in 2015 had been referred to as a disgrace by a leading member of the NDC.



He was referring to Amidu's November 2015 attack on Mahama in a radio interview.



Amidu is, however, unhappy with what he says is Akomea's deliberate use of his views on Mahama to respond to Kwetey given that he sidesteps the context in which he made the said comments in 2015.



He accused Akomea of hypocrisy citing his silence when similar invectives were hurled at him by an NPP MP.



"When Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the NPP Member of Parliament, an Ashanti, pejoratively referred to me using a colonial Akan insult on northerners as “Konongo Kaya” on Friday, 19 August 2022, the tribal undertones were not lost upon many northerners generally and reasonable patriotic Ghanaians.

"Almighty Nana Akomea endorsed the tribal insult by his NPP party colleague with his eerie silence.



"It does appear to me to be the height of hypocrisy that when Fiifi Kwetey uses a similar pejorative insult on the person Nana Akomea is hoping to win the 2024 presidential election and appoint him to a juicy position, his reposit is to refer to a senior northerner warning his junior brother of the consequences of his conduct on the north," his piece dated February 22 read in part.



Amidu also warned both the NPP and NDC to desist from quoting him at convenience during the upcoming campaign season.



Read his full epistle below:







