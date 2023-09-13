'Help NDC by getting your names into the voter register' - Dorcas Korklu Afotey

A member of the NDC party, Dorcas Korklu Afotey

A staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Krowor Constituency, Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey has called on all eligible Ghanaians to register in the limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the former parliamentary candidate aspirant of the Krowor constituency, Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey has emphasized the importance of participating in the electoral process, stating that "every eligible citizen must have a say in who governs the country."



"As concerned citizens of Ghana, it is our duty and responsibility to take part in the political process and ensure that our voices are heard"



"One way to do this is by rescuing the suffering Ghanaians by registering to vote in the upcoming 2024 general elections for the National Democratic Congress".



"By registering to vote, we can elect leaders who have the best interest of Ghanaians at heart and who can work towards alleviating the suffering of our fellow citizens", part of her statement stated.

The outspoken member of the NDC has also warned the EC to ensure that the registration exercise is conducted transparently and fairly and that adequate measures are put in place to guarantee the credibility of the electoral process.



Her call comes as the EC prepares to undertake a limited voter registration exercise from September 12 to October 2, 2023, to enable eligible Ghanaians who were unable to register in previous exercises to do so for the upcoming District-level Elections.



"This call comes as a means to encourage Ghanaians especially my Krowor residents to exercise their democratic right to vote and to ensure that their voices are heard in the upcoming elections".



"I urge you all to take advantage of the limited registrations being carried out by the Electoral Commission (EC) to get your names into the voter register. As citizens, it is our duty and right to ensure that we participate in the electoral process and make our voices heard", she stated.