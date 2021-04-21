Help Security agencies fish out Nigerian jail breakers from communities – Ghanaians told

Peter Lanchene Toobu, MP, Wa West

Retired Ghanaian police officer and Member of Parliament for the Wa West Constituency, Peter Lanchene Toobu has charged Ghanaians to assist security agencies in the fishing out of jailbreakers from Nigeria.

He noted that national security should not be a priority for only security agencies in the country. On the contrary, all Ghanaians in their respective communities must be concerned about national security.



Advising on what people can do, he told Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “We must begin to stay alert in our areas. If you see a foreigner who is involved in any foul action, be on the alert and let the security agencies know. We always keep mute about things we should be vocal about. Then, at the end of the day we blame the police and soldiers for a poor job. We all have the responsibility towards national security. So, we must do our part. Let’s help for security to work in Ghana”.



He also called on the Nigeria Association in Ghana to help the security agencies to get rid of these jailbreakers. He believes that a failure to do so, will allow unscrupulous people to taint their [Nigerian Association in Ghana] hard-earned reputation in Ghana.



Meanwhile, the MP commended the security agencies for swiftly arresting the nine suspected jailbreakers from Nigeria. He, however, admonished that the security agencies keep an eagle eye on unapproved routes into the country to prevent jailbreakers from getting access to Ghana.

Nine Nigerians suspected to be fugitive jailbreakers from Nigeria were arrested by the Ada District Police Command last Sunday at Ada Foah.



The nine crossed the Volta River to Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region and were in the process of going to Accra when they were apprehended.



Early this month, it was reported that more than 1,800 prisoners escaped from a prison in Nigeria after an attack by suspected militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns.



This incident prompted the Ghana Immigration Service to issue a directive to all its commanders and men at the country’s entry points to be on high alert and prevent any attempt by the prison breakers to gain entry into the country.