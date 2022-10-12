Help forestall peace at Gomoa Fetteh - Elders urge Akufo-Addo

Nana Essel, the Stool Secretary is seen here addressing the media

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

Principal kingmakers and accredited elders of Gomoa Fetteh Royal Stool in the Central Region have expressed dissatisfaction at the growing spate of 'landguardism' in the communities, which is affecting peace and human security.

They explained that Gomoa Fetteh has become a training center for land guards.



Addressing a press conference in Apam on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the queen mother of Gomoa Fetteh Royal Stool, Nkrabeah Amoadimah I, alleged that the activities of these land guards are being fueled by one Nana Kwesi Kwansah II, popularly known as Kwasi Alhaji, who was illegally installed Mankralo of the area.



She averred that the ongoing activities of the land guards is not helping development in the area and as such, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must do well to go by its word of ending the activities of land guards.



For his part, the Royal Secretary to the Gomoa Fetteh Stool, Nana Essel, in his address mentioned that Gomoa Fetteh has become a victim and a hideout for “imposters, fraudsters, mercenaries and thieves who carry themselves about as chiefs.”



According to him,, the community has over 30 years not known any peace and development on account of these factors.

Touching on the traditional leadership of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Essel indicated that the problems they are facing should be blamed on the paramount chief of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area.



He noted that the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Akyimpem Traditional Area had made some installations which go contrary to their customs and tradition.



“The Queen mother, Ohembaa Amoesima Nkrabea I, who has reigned since 1989 is alive and still reigning, but the Omanhen has sworn in another person as Obaahembaa in 2021 in his private residence at Buduatta. There is Omankrado in Gomoa Fetteh already since 1992 in the person of Nana Kwa Mbreye, but Assin Omanhen has sworn in another person, a total stranger (a stranger means a person who is not a native or a member of a particular group of people or town) in the person of Kwesi Alhaji as Omankrado in 2021 in his private residence at Buduatta,” he said.



He also mentioned that there is a nominated candidate from the Royal Family who the Omanhen swore into office on the 12th of October, 2017, but this same Omanhen has sworn in another Kofi Baah who styles himself as Abor Atta, and as a chief in 2021 in his private residence at Buduatta.



“There is Ebusuapanyin in the Abor Twidan Royal Family already, yet again, Omahen has sworn in and certified three more people as Ebusuapanyins in the same Royal Family in 2021 in his private residence at Buduatta,” he added.

Meanwhile, he stressed that they, as elders and kingmakers of Gomoa Fetteh, do not accept anything untraditional, and for that matter, they do not recognize these people as chiefs.



“Usually, these factors lead numerous gun men into the town to sound multiple gun shots, causing fear and panic at any point in time they choose, and no law deals with them for this act,” he stressed.



They however advised that people who have been running to the so-called chiefs to purchase land without asking for proper documentation should exercise caution so as not to get defrauded.