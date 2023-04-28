Help me resolve growing issues of chieftaincy disputes - Minister

Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has appealed to Ghanaians, especially traditional authorities, to help his ministry resolve the growing chieftaincy disputes in the country.

“Chieftaincy matters are not a place to joke, so I sincerely need prayers and spiritual protection to serve in the Chieftaincy Ministry,” Mr Asamoah Boateng appealed.



At a maiden meeting with the Central Regional House of Chiefs (CRHC) to seek their prayers and spiritual protection, he noted that their support would enable him to work to the expectations of the people especially traditional authorities.



“I strongly believe with the spiritual support and prayers from chiefs, I can do the work to reduce chieftaincy disputes drastically,” Mr Asamoah Boateng said.



He unveiled a master plan by his ministry to bring to the barest minimum the number of chieftaincy disputes that have bedevilled the nation.



“Chieftaincy disputes form about 70% of our National security issues so if you have areas of dispute then development won’t go on and we will be spending more as a nation to try and separate the warring factions sometimes even families. It is something that is a worry and I intend to make sure we work very hard at it and reduce the chieftaincy dispute drastically” he added.

“Even though I don’t have the magic to reduce the chieftaincy disputes drastically, I have the humility to go and talk to people,” the Minister disclosed.



He used the opportunity to urge chiefs to protect their dignity by not engaging in acts that will trigger conflicts in the localities but maintain law and order.



President of the Central Regional House Chiefs and the Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area,Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, who spoke on behalf of the chiefs, congratulated Mr Asamoah Boateng on his new appointment.



He said he and his colleague chiefs have confidence in Asamoah Boateng to strengthen the chieftaincy institution.



“We are already aware of the effort you are making to find lasting solutions to protracted Chieftaincy disputes within the country” Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu.